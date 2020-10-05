Woman critically injured in two-vehicle collision near 42nd and Leavenworth Streets

A 19-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash at 42nd and Leavenworth Streets.

Sahra M. Schwartz of Omaha was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, a police spokesman said. She underwent surgery and was in extremely critical condition Monday morning, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Investigators determined that Gary R. Lane, 58, of Omaha, was driving a 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup truck southbound on 42nd Street about 10:30 p.m. The pickup was traveling at a high speed when it struck a northbound 2009 Ford Focus driven by Schwartz.

Lane was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with an injury to his leg. The crash remains under investigation.

