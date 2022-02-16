 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman dies, man injured in Council Bluffs motorcycle crash

  • Updated
  • 0

A woman died and a man was seriously injured early Wednesday in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 29 near the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. 

Police responded to the crash on northbound I-29 shortly after 2 a.m. Officers found a woman dead at the scene and a man who was seriously injured. The man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. 

Investigators determined that the man and woman were northbound when the motorcycle they were riding left the roadway and crashed into a ditch.

The names of the man and woman are being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Council Bluffs Police Department's traffic unit at 712-328-4948 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas sues Meta over facial recognition data

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert