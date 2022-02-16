Woman dies, man injured in Council Bluffs motorcycle crash

A woman died and a man was seriously injured early Wednesday in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 29 near the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

Police responded to the crash on northbound I-29 shortly after 2 a.m. Officers found a woman dead at the scene and a man who was seriously injured. The man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Investigators determined that the man and woman were northbound when the motorcycle they were riding left the roadway and crashed into a ditch.

The names of the man and woman are being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Council Bluffs Police Department's traffic unit at 712-328-4948 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

