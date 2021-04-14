 Skip to main content
Woman found dead inside submerged vehicle at Carter Lake
A woman was found dead early Wednesday when Omaha police officers and firefighters found a vehicle submerged in Carter Lake. 

Officers noticed the vehicle in the water about 12:50 a.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. The Omaha Fire Department was called to help with the investigation, Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said. 

Rescue divers located the vehicle and a woman inside, Fitzpatrick said. A tow truck assisted the divers in getting the vehicle to shallow water, he said. 

The name of the woman has not been released. Police are working to determine how the vehicle entered the lake.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

