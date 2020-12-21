Woman injured by Omaha police cruiser will receive $50,000 in settlement with city

The City of Omaha will pay $50,000 to a woman who was injured in a car crash involving a police cruiser in 2017.

The City Council approved the settlement with Rachelle Stuart earlier this month. An attorney representing Stuart did not return a phone message.

According to city and court documents, Stuart was riding in the front passenger seat of a friend’s vehicle on June 21, 2017, when a police cruiser driven by Officer Ryne Sell struck the vehicle in the intersection of 24th and Farnam Streets. Stuart suffered a shoulder injury, the documents say.

A police report from the day of the crash says video footage from Sell’s cruiser camera showed that his cruiser entered the intersection when the light was red. Three witnesses cited in the report told police that the cruiser had its emergency lights activated.

Those witness accounts differed on whether the light was green, turning from yellow to red, or red.

The money will be paid from the city’s Contingent Liability Fund.

