Woman is critically injured when her husband accidentally fires pistol
A woman was taken to an Omaha hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday after her husband called 911 to say that he accidentally discharged a pistol at their home. 

The woman was taken in critical condition to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy shortly after 3 p.m. with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. The incident occurred at a house near 76th and Charles Streets, just west of Creighton Prep. 

According to information on Douglas County 911 dispatch radio, a caller said his wife was wounded in the abdomen when his handgun accidentally went off. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

