Woman killed in one car accident early Saturday
Woman killed in one car accident early Saturday

An Omaha woman died early Saturday when she crashed her car in North Omaha.

Angela S. Davis, 40, was driving a 1997 Chevy Tahoe westbound on Martin Avenue near 34th Street around 4 a.m. when her vehicle struck a storm drain, according to the Omaha Police Department. The SUV spun out of control and hit a retaining wall, police said.

Omaha police said Davis was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation.

