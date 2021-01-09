Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in North Omaha

An Omaha woman died early Saturday when she crashed her vehicle in North Omaha.
Angela S. Davis, 40, was driving a 1997 Chevy Tahoe west on Martin Avenue near 34th Street about 4 a.m. when her vehicle struck a storm drain, according to the Omaha Police Department. The SUV spun out of control and hit a retaining wall, police said.
Omaha police said Davis was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash is under investigation.
