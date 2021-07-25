 Skip to main content
Woman killed, man loses leg in North Omaha crash
One person was killed and a man suffered an amputated leg Sunday in a single-vehicle crash that may have involved another vehicle, according to police and emergency dispatchers.

The crash occurred at 31st Street and Ames Avenue about 8 p.m.

Emergency responders reported finding the vehicle "completely wrapped around a pole." Authorities said they were looking for a dark-colored car that may have fled the scene.

Sgt. Jason Menning of the Omaha Police Department’s traffic unit said a woman died in the crash. Two others were injured. All were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Menning said speed may have been a factor in the crash. He said this was Omaha’s 18th death from a crash this year.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

