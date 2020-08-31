Woman killed trying to cross Interstate 80 remembered as sweet person

An Omaha woman who died when she was hit by a truck on Interstate 80 was likely taking a shortcut to a friend’s home, her father said Monday.

Austin “Bella” Tierney, 23, of Omaha, was struck at 4:10 a.m. Thursday just east of 60th Street in the westbound lanes of I-80, according to an Omaha police spokesman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The truck driver told police that he saw her climb over the Jersey barrier, and he thought she would stay there, but she started running" across the lanes, said Les Tierney of Omaha. "I guess she thought that she could make it.”

A celebration of the young woman’s life is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at the Disabled American Veterans hall, 4515 F St. Her father asked that attendees share stories about his daughter.

Bella Tierney grew up in Lincoln but moved to Boys Town when she was 16. She later earned her GED.

“She was a very sweet person and kind of innocent to the world,” he said. “She loved listening to music, going out to eat and movies. Pretty much all the typical things young people do.”

Other survivors include her mother, Kelli Upson of Lincoln; sisters Dominique Tierney, Tanyka Collins and Latisha Collins, all of Lincoln, Amber Tierney-Vaughn of Overland Park, Kansas, and Angela Tierney of Omaha.

