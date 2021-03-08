Women from many cultures are making their mark in Omaha

Just imagine, Pamela Font-Gabel said, if you were a woman dropped in the middle of a foreign country.
You can’t read or speak the language, but you are expected to get a job and acclimate into a society.
“How are you going to do that?’’ Font-Gabel asks.
Font-Gabel is the director of refugee services for the Benson Area Refugee Taskforce. It’s refining its mission to focus on refugee women, who are particularly vulnerable, especially during the difficult days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kubra Haidari is one of those women and has faced many challenges since arriving in the U.S. But she’s determined to make her mark in Omaha.
So is Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, who arrived here for her medical residency and is now the head of infectious diseases at Creighton University and CHI Health.
Her input as a woman is important, she said, because the more diversity, the better the decision-making.
“I feel like my point of view has been really embraced,’’ she said.
Maria Corpuz was born here, but she’s trying to unlock the history of her Filipino culture while also pursuing social justice.
Today, on International Women’s Day, a day to celebrate social, economic, cultural and political achievements, we share their stories.
She’s found peace
Kubra Haidari once dreamed of being a pilot. But in Afghanistan, she said, there were no jobs.
“In my home country, every day there is fighting, death, blasts,” she said.
So Haidari, after five years in a refugee camp in Indonesia, fulfilled another dream: She moved to the U.S. She had to apply to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for refugee status, and once granted, she was assigned to resettle in Omaha.
She knew that in the most powerful country in the world, her family would be safe.
“I wanted peace,’’ she said.
Now husband Nematullah and their three children, ages 7, 3 and 1, can leave the house every day without her having to worry about violence.
“I know my kids are safe, they are attending the best schools, they have the best future,’’ she said. “I don’t want my kids to grow up in war or hate someone. They all know love.’’
Haidari said she likes everything about America. But it hasn’t been easy to learn the culture and adapt to life in a new country. In fact, she said, it was the opposite because it’s all so different from where she grew up.
She didn’t know anything about ATMs or credit cards, for example, something you don’t find in Afghanistan.
The language was tough, too, although the 27-year-old now speaks English well. She’s also learned how to write the language, as well as drive, in the 4½ years she’s been here.
“I still feel like I am in the learning process,’’ she said. “I feel like I know nothing yet. This is the hardest part.’’
Although it’s not flying an airplane, she’s proud of her job as an AmeriCorps mentor at the International Council for Refugees and Immigrants Inc. She also works as an associate program coordinator for BART.
After some lonely months when she only left her home to go to the grocery store, Kubra helps cook, co-coordinate and interpret for BART’s HomeDish program.
HomeDish marries handmade cuisine with conversation to create understanding, build relationships and strengthen the livelihoods of refugee women in Omaha. Traditionally, dinners are held in private homes, where female guests enjoy traditional ethnic foods while listening to the chefs’ life stories.
The coronavirus caused an extended pause for the program, but now HomeDish hires refugee women to prepare meals to go.
HomeDish has been an uplifting experience for Haidari, whose signature contribution is Afghan biryani, a chicken and rice dish.
“It’s good to know different cultures. I like learning every culture, every tradition,’’ Haidari said. “It makes me happy.’’
Patients keep her going
Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan says she wears many hats.
As well as her usual tasks, she helped develop COVID-19 protocols for Creighton University and the 14 hospitals under the CHI Health umbrella as chief of infectious diseases for both.
While Omaha was reeling under ballooning coronavirus numbers, Vivekanandan is proud that with random testing and other directives, the Jesuit school was able to remain open. She was recently awarded a distinguished service faculty award.
Bluejay fans also owe Vivekanandan a cheer of approval. She is one of the experts on the Big East COVID-19 task force that developed protocols to allow basketball games to continue safely.
“I was involved in keeping everyone safe across our health care system,’’ Vivekanandan said.
She brings the life experience she developed as an immigrant from Sri Lanka and as a woman to her many duties.
Civil war brought her family to Canada 30 years ago. Conditions were bad in the small country off the coast of India, she said, and they left to find a better life.
It changed how she looks at her life and the world. She talks with her two children every day about the importance of helping others and being kind.
“I always look at things in a positive way,’’ she said. “The glass is always half-full, and I feel blessed at the end of every day. I’m very passionate about helping our community, the underserved population.’’
The 41-year-old came to Omaha 14 years ago for her residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She did her specialty work at Creighton and then joined the infectious disease physicians and faculty at CHI Health-Creighton.
Along the way, she fell in love with Omaha. It reminds her of Toronto, where she grew up, and it’s here that she met her husband.
She also appreciates the support and mentoring she’s received at CHI Health and Creighton.
“It’s been wonderful to continue to grow,’’ she said.
She’s learned patience during the trying months of the pandemic and the power of working as a team to address the needs of the health care system and its patients. It’s those people who have kept her going through many long days.
“All my patients that I get to take care of every day, that is what drives me to continue to do my work,’’ she said. “Coming from a difficult situation and having this opportunity ... when I was little, I don’t think I could have dreamt I would be here today.’’
Learning about her culture
Maria Corpuz just wants a rest.
It makes her laugh, she said, when people ask what she does for a living because the list is so long.
The 25-year-old pays her bills by curating products for Soul and Swag, a woman-owned company that sells curated products with sustainability in mind. She’s also a tour manager for a few bands and a campaign volunteer organizer. She hosts community conversations at Outrspaces, helped start a community-run newspaper and is a part of the New Leaders Council, a nationwide organization that trains and promotes progressive leaders.
She is driven by a passion for justice she acquired on a backpack journalism trip while studying at Creighton.
Along the way, she’s learning the history of her Filipino culture and sharing the journey with her 93-year-old grandma, Lola. It’s the most rewarding job of all.
“I’m teaching her so many things,’’ she said. “I just found out I’d been saying my name wrong my entire life.’’
She had been saying it to rhyme with Corpus Christi instead of with the emphasis on “puz” as it’s done in the Philippines.
Corpuz said that when her grandmother arrived with two young children after World War II, the family, like many other immigrants, saw itself slowly assimilating to American culture. They became model citizens to survive.
But that meant that a lot of their Filipino heritage was discarded. They worked all the time. Corpuz’s grandfather died of a heart attack, and her father has had one heart attack and a few scares.
“I worked 80 hours a week recently. I’m trying to dissect from that hustler immigrant mentality,’’ she said. “Growing up, the mentality was ‘Corpuzes don’t quit.’ We worked so hard to get here, and you shouldn’t waste your potential.’’
But now that they’ve made it, Corpuz wants to take a breath. She doesn’t want to live up to those expectations any more.
“I’m fighting for a world where we can take siestas again,’’ she said. “Where we don’t live within this colonization mindset.’’
Her many activities, though, especially with the New Leaders Council, give her optimism about the future.
“I feel like in Omaha, Nebraska, specifically, it gets a little stagnant,’’ she said. “This group and the work I’m doing helps me have hope that there is change on the horizon and progressive people who care about the same things I do.’’
Since the pandemic started, Corpuz and her grandmother have talked about Lola’s childhood and having to leave home and start again in a new country.
She’s learned how her family is persistent and triumphant in the face of hardships.
“Lola’s my best friend. I love living with her. I’ve learned how important family is,’’ Corpuz said. “We’re so glad we can provide laughter for her in our family.’’
