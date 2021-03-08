Women from many cultures are making their mark in Omaha

It changed how she looks at her life and the world. She talks with her two children every day about the importance of helping others and being kind.

“I always look at things in a positive way,’’ she said. “The glass is always half-full, and I feel blessed at the end of every day. I’m very passionate about helping our community, the underserved population.’’

The 41-year-old came to Omaha 14 years ago for her residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She did her specialty work at Creighton and then joined the infectious disease physicians and faculty at CHI Health-Creighton.

Along the way, she fell in love with Omaha. It reminds her of Toronto, where she grew up, and it’s here that she met her husband.

She also appreciates the support and mentoring she’s received at CHI Health and Creighton.

“It’s been wonderful to continue to grow,’’ she said.

She’s learned patience during the trying months of the pandemic and the power of working as a team to address the needs of the health care system and its patients. It’s those people who have kept her going through many long days.