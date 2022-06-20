Women's Center for Advancement in Omaha announces 2022 honorees

The Women’s Center for Advancement in Omaha has announced its class of honorees for 2022:
• Renee Fry, J.D., policy consultant and former executive director, OpenSky Policy Institute
• Laurie Heer Dale, J.D., director, Nebraska State Bar Association Volunteer Lawyers Project
• Candias Jones; vice president of human resources/DEI, Community Health Development Partners and owner of Coaching with Candi, LLC
• Dr. Andrea Jones, physician and assistant professor in University of Nebraska Medical Center's Department of Family Medicine
• Beverly Kracher, Ph.D., professor in Creighton University's Heider College of Business and founder, Business Ethics Alliance
• Cheryl Logan, Ed.D, superintendent, Omaha Public Schools
• Beth Ostediek Smith, CEO, president and founder, Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue
• Connie Schnoes, Ph.D., psychologist, director of National Behavioral Health Dissemination
• Karine Sokpoh, J.D., attorney, 402 Legal
• Katie Weitz, Ph.D., executive director, Weitz Family Foundation
The class will be honored Wednesday at the 35th annual Tribute to Women fundraiser.
