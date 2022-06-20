 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Women's Center for Advancement in Omaha announces 2022 honorees

  • Updated
  • 0

The Women’s Center for Advancement in Omaha has announced its class of honorees for 2022:

• Renee Fry, J.D., policy consultant and former executive director, OpenSky Policy Institute

• Laurie Heer Dale, J.D., director, Nebraska State Bar Association Volunteer Lawyers Project

• Candias Jones; vice president of human resources/DEI, Community Health Development Partners and owner of Coaching with Candi, LLC

• Dr. Andrea Jones, physician and assistant professor in University of Nebraska Medical Center's Department of Family Medicine

• Beverly Kracher, Ph.D., professor in Creighton University's Heider College of Business and founder, Business Ethics Alliance

• Cheryl Logan, Ed.D, superintendent, Omaha Public Schools

• Beth Ostediek Smith, CEO, president and founder, Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue

People are also reading…

• Connie Schnoes, Ph.D., psychologist, director of National Behavioral Health Dissemination

• Karine Sokpoh, J.D., attorney, 402 Legal

• Katie Weitz, Ph.D., executive director, Weitz Family Foundation

The class will be honored Wednesday at the 35th annual Tribute to Women fundraiser.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch as a landslide nearly pushes a bus off a cliff in northern India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert