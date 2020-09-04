Women's Center for Advancement replaces CEO amid controversy

The Women's Center for Advancement announced Friday that it has replaced its CEO. The action follows a social media campaign alleging racism in the nonprofit agency and calling for CEO Amy Richardson to resign.
Richardson "is no longer with the WCA" as of Aug. 27, the agency said in a news release Friday afternoon.
Richardson could not immediately be reached for comment.
The WCA helps survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking. Richardson had been its president and CEO since 2013. The WCA said Jannette Taylor has been hired as interim CEO and began work Thursday.
A group of WCA employees had gone on social media in August with complaints of "systemic racism, white privilege, unfair practices and inequity" within the agency. They said they had raised the issues three months earlier and had been met with inaction and retaliation. They called for Richardson's resignation.
The WCA posted on Facebook within days that it had placed Richardson on paid leave. The post said the agency's Board of Directors "condemns racism and inequality, and we are listening and learning."
The release from the agency on Friday did not give a reason for Richardson's departure or Taylor's hiring. But it referred implicitly to the controversy.
"The WCA is navigating internal change to do the work to create a fair, equitable, and anti-racist workplace," the statement said. "WCA staff are 100% devoted to the mission and providing quality services for clients and the community during these changes."
The press release said the remaining staff support calls against racism and that the staff is "committed to diversity, equity and inclusion within the organization at all levels."
chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057,
