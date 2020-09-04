Women's Center for Advancement replaces CEO amid controversy

The Women's Center for Advancement announced Friday that it has replaced its CEO. The action follows a social media campaign alleging racism in the nonprofit agency and calling for CEO Amy Richardson to resign.

Richardson "is no longer with the WCA" as of Aug. 27, the agency said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Richardson could not immediately be reached for comment.

The WCA helps survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking. Richardson had been its president and CEO since 2013. The WCA said Jannette Taylor has been hired as interim CEO and began work Thursday.

A group of WCA employees had gone on social media in August with complaints of "systemic racism, white privilege, unfair practices and inequity" within the agency. They said they had raised the issues three months earlier and had been met with inaction and retaliation. They called for Richardson's resignation.