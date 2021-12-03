Work will continue through winter as Gene Leahy Mall nears completion

The delivery and installation of another play arch will restrict traffic on Farnam Street near 12th Street to one lane for two weeks starting Monday.

There’s still much more work to finish at the park, which is being renovated as part of a $400 million public-private overhaul of Omaha’s three downtown riverfront parks, but Gene Leahy remains on schedule to open Memorial Day weekend, Bassett said.

Work will continue through the winter with the help of massive tents, heaters and construction technology, including a small device used by Kiewit to measure data underground. The device, called a Giatec SmartRock, will be placed about 3 feet in the ground and can measure temperature and concrete strength.

The project team has been fortunate, Bassett said, in that all companies involved in the redevelopment have provided dedicated crews even as the nation experiences a labor shortage.

"That’s not to say that we haven’t been unaffected," Bassett said. "There’s a lot of work happening in Omaha right now."

On any given day, there are more than 150 people working at the construction site, Bassett said.