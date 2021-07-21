 Skip to main content
Worker critically injured while trimming trees in Omaha
Worker critically injured while trimming trees in Omaha

A worker was critically injured Wednesday afternoon while trimming trees south of 96th and Pacific Streets. 

According to emergency dispatchers, a large branch fell on the worker, rendering him unconscious and partially severing his ear.

The worker was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

