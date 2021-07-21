Worker critically injured while trimming trees in Omaha

A worker was critically injured Wednesday afternoon while trimming trees south of 96th and Pacific Streets.
According to emergency dispatchers, a large branch fell on the worker, rendering him unconscious and partially severing his ear.
The worker was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.
Nancy Gaarder
Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.
