World-Herald customer service center experiencing phone outage

The Omaha World-Herald and its customer service call center are experiencing technical issues in an outage affecting Nebraska and Iowa newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises.

Efforts are underway to restore service. Unfortunately, at this time we are unable to answer customer service calls or access our system to assist with any account questions.

We will update this message when customer service is restored and available. We apologize for any inconvenience.

