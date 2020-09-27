World-Herald discontinuing TV grids

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s TV & Entertainment This Week will be the last such section in The World-Herald as we convert to daily listings only, including on Sundays starting next week.

Our weekly coupon book is moving to online only, available at Omaha.com/ads.

As we adjust to the impact of the pandemic on the economy, these are the most visible of a few changes coming to the paper.

We are returning to a separate Midlands section Wednesday-Friday after suspending that earlier in the year. We are adding space back in the Sports section as games are being played now.

Our separate Saturday Living section’s staff stories will fold into the Midlands news section or will appear on the front page. We are continuing all of the features that appear in that section, though From the Pulpit, excerpts from local ministers’ messages, moves to Sunday.

Our main Sunday business story will now appear in the section listing real estate transfers, a natural fit. Amid these changes, no local news content will be lost.

For questions, email CirculationCustomerServiceTV@owh.com.