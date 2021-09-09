World-Herald front page from 9/11 documented 'Darkest Page in American History'

Flights were canceled at Eppley Airfield as planes were grounded around the country; drivers across Omaha waited in line to buy gasoline; people gathered for prayer services and donated blood. President Bush used Offutt Air Force Base as a secure, logistical hub for part of the day of the attacks.

The day's events were summed up in a story written for the next day's newspaper by reporters Christopher Burbach and David Hendee.

As they watched and listened in numbed disbelief and horror, time stopped Tuesday for Nebraskans — and Americans everywhere — as they huddled around TVs and radios.

Burbach, who has been with the newspaper for 30 years, said he learned of the attacks when he received a phone call at home from one of the city editors that morning.

He rushed to the office to go to work. He recalls setting aside his own grief for those who were killed or injured, and for their families, to focus on reporting.