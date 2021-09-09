World-Herald front page from 9/11 documented 'Darkest Page in American History'

"America under attack"
Those three words were at the top of the front page of The World-Herald's afternoon edition on Sept. 11, 2001. A photo, with smoke billowing from the World Trade Center, filled nearly the entire page.
That striking front page captured a horrific day for Nebraska readers. It also was included, months later, in a poster of front pages from around the world providing a historical account of 9/11.
Larry King, then executive editor of The World-Herald, recalled that 9/11 started much like any other in the newsroom.
The big stories planned for the day were about Omaha's new convention center and former U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey's new baby, King later wrote in a column. Nationally, the focus was on President George W. Bush's efforts to balance the federal budget without raising taxes.
"We were all sitting around the city desk, making plans," King said.
The newsroom had a bank of TVs, and King recalled that someone looked up and saw on CNN images of a plane hitting the north tower. At first, the reaction was, "What a horrible accident."
But quickly, someone in the newsroom and others nationally began to question whether this was indeed an accident, recalling the 1993 car bombing in the parking garage of the World Trade Center.
"Then, it all started happening. The news started rolling in," King said.
What followed, King said, was four hours of hectic work to put out the afternoon edition.
Copy editors monitored every new development coming into the newsroom from multiple wire services and began compiling reports out of Washington, D.C., New York and Pennsylvania. Artists and page designers assembled the horrific photos. Art director Mike Drummy designed the iconic front page.
After the afternoon edition of the newspaper was on the presses, King called a staff meeting before a crowd of somber editors and reporters.
King said his memory of the day has faded, but he recalls saying this: "I don't care what else you're doing. Drop everything else. This is by far the biggest story ever."
Assistant managing editor Joanne Stewart, who retired in 2018 after a 44-year career at The World-Herald, said that King's words inspired and focused her work.
She recalled King saying: "I want everybody to be aware we’re at a moment in history like Pearl Harbor. You will remember this day forever, and history will remember it forever."
On that day, and in the days following, the newspaper worked to document a story that was local, national and international in scope.
Flights were canceled at Eppley Airfield as planes were grounded around the country; drivers across Omaha waited in line to buy gasoline; people gathered for prayer services and donated blood. President Bush used Offutt Air Force Base as a secure, logistical hub for part of the day of the attacks.
The day's events were summed up in a story written for the next day's newspaper by reporters Christopher Burbach and David Hendee.
As they watched and listened in numbed disbelief and horror, time stopped Tuesday for Nebraskans — and Americans everywhere — as they huddled around TVs and radios.
Burbach, who has been with the newspaper for 30 years, said he learned of the attacks when he received a phone call at home from one of the city editors that morning.
He rushed to the office to go to work. He recalls setting aside his own grief for those who were killed or injured, and for their families, to focus on reporting.
The historic front page, hurriedly put together when so much was still unknown about an unfolding national tragedy, was selected by the National Press Club to be included on a large poster showing reproductions of 25 newspaper front pages from around the world. Copies of the poster, under the title "Darkest Page in American History," were sold to raise money for the families of 9/11 victims.
Fourteen of the newspapers selected were American newspapers, including the New York Times, the Washington Post, USA Today and the Los Angeles Times.
And the Omaha World-Herald.
King wrote this about the page designed by Drummy:
"Mike instantly knew the significance of the next edition we were to publish within about four hours. Newspaper front pages illustrate the major milestones in history. Not only would readers look to the newspaper for the details of the attacks, but they would save that paper for decades as a remembrance of the tragic day."
Drummy died of pneumonia on Nov. 8, 2001, less than two months after 9/11. He had developed complications from a surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. He was 54 years old.
King wore a lot of hats, and witnessed a lot of news, in his 40 years at The World-Herald.
"In hindsight, that was the biggest news day of the time I was there because of the national and international ramifications," said King, who retired in 2015.
He said it consumed "all of us for a long time."
"Still does."