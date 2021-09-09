World-Herald remembrances of 9/11

In advance of the 20th anniversary of the attacks, The World-Herald asked readers to share their memories from that day. Below are three submissions from former World-Herald staff members, which have been edited for length, grammar and style.

John Fey

Plattsmouth, Nebraska

Since I was working at The World-Herald that day, readers might find it interesting what was happening in the newsroom that morning. Perhaps you'll hear from some of my former colleagues.

I was a member of the news copy editing team that year, and my shift began at 10:30 a.m. — in time to help with the afternoon edition that was still being published. I was on my daily run earlier that morning and heard on my radio headphones that "a plane had struck New York City's World Trade Center." I immediately surmised that it was a small plane, not a large jet as I soon found out.