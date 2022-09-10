World-Herald reporter John Taylor would take on any subject

When the infamous tornado of 1975 ripped through central Omaha, John Taylor’s townhouse was destroyed.

But before he could begin to pick up the pieces, the World-Herald reporter had a story to write.

His front-page account of returning to his family’s wrecked home helped bring the shock and randomness of the tragedy home to readers.

He described running down a hill breathlessly to see the destruction, and then the relief of seeing his wife, two children and family dog coming toward him — all of them safe.

“Tornadoes hit other people,” he wrote that day. “They don’t hit your home or your family.”

Taylor, who worked as a reporter for this newspaper for nearly four decades, died Aug. 13 in Lincoln. He was 83.

A native of rural Arkansas, Taylor served a stint in the U.S. Army before going to work at newspapers in Arkansas and Texas. He came to The World-Herald in 1965 after a friend told him about an opening.

Taylor was known by colleagues for his fervent fandom of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks, being the crafty pitcher of the newsroom’s softball team and his whimsical sense of humor.

Once, a young reporter emailed the newsroom complaining that an empty, messy cake box had been left on his desk. Taylor followed with an email asking colleagues if anyone had seen the cake box he’d misplaced.

“He had that kind of twinkle about him,” said friend and former World-Herald writer Dana Parsons.

Taylor, one of the paper’s best feature writers, also was known for his ability to write about any subject.

He once wrote a story about Omaha’s best pool player, who traveled from town to town hustling to make a living. Taylor’s editors weren’t keen on the story, but it won a national award.

“An excellent writer,” said longtime colleague Steve Jordon.

For years after his retirement in 2004, the avid golfer served as a course marshal at Johnny Goodman Golf Course near his home.

Taylor is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Pat, and sons Jonathan and Thomas “Ted” Taylor. No public services are planned.

The historic front page from the 1975 tornado coverage today hangs in the lobby of the downtown World-Herald Building, featuring Taylor’s story on the loss of his home.

A day or two after the tornado, a colleague in the newsroom told Taylor how impressed he was with the story.

“What story?” Taylor replied.

In the chaos of the day, he’d forgotten he’d even written it.