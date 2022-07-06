 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
World-Herald seeking reader recollections of WWII scrap metal drive

  • Updated
  • 0

In July 1942 — seven months after Pearl Harbor — World-Herald publisher Henry Doorly launched a statewide scrap-metal drive that would let the homefront give hands-on support to troops fighting in World War II.

070722-owh-new-scrapmetal

In July 1942, Omaha embarked on a three-week campaign to collect metal and rubber scrap to aid in the war effort during World War II. Donated scrap was piled on a heap at 15th and Jackson Streets, pictured here.

Counties across the state engaged in spirited competition to collect the most metal, which could be melted down to become ships, planes, tanks and ammo.

Other states adopted the "Nebraska Plan," too. Alongside war bond rallies and Victory Gardens, Doorly's scrap-metal drives turned into one of the signature homefront initiatives of World War II.

Do you remember the scrap metal drives? Did you hear about them from your parents or grandparents? Tell us your story. Submissions should be no more than 300 words and include contact information where we can reach you.

All submissions must be sent in, via email or mail, by July 14.

Email: sliewer@owh.com

Write to:

Scrap Metal

Omaha World Herald

1314 Douglas St., Suite 600

Omaha, NE 68102

sliewer@owh.com; twitter.com/Steve Liewer

