World-Herald staffers share memorable stories, photos, videos of 2020

As we look ahead to a new year, World-Herald staff members look back at the year that was. 2020 was life-altering for all of us, as a deadly pandemic led to fundamental changes in how we functioned, including people adjusting to working from home and many students, teachers and parents dealing with e-learning. Add to that social justice protests in the summer and a history-making presidential election in the fall. Here is some memorable work on those topics and others from World-Herald staffers.