World-Herald to close lobby customer service desk

Beginning Tuesday, the Omaha World-Herald will no longer have an in-person customer service desk in the lobby at 1314 Douglas St.

The following customer service needs will be addressed by phone only:

Circulation: 402-346-3363

Classified advertising: 402-342-6633

Obituary assistance: 402-444-1286

In addition, World-Herald book orders will be taken through the store's website at owhstore.com.

