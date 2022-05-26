World-Herald to close lobby customer service desk

Beginning Tuesday, the Omaha World-Herald will no longer have an in-person customer service desk in the lobby at 1314 Douglas St.
The following customer service needs will be addressed by phone only:
Circulation: 402-346-3363
Classified advertising: 402-342-6633
Obituary assistance: 402-444-1286
In addition, World-Herald book orders will be taken through the store's website at owhstore.com.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2022
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.