World-Herald wins 12 first-place awards in regional competition

The Omaha World-Herald was named Great Plains Newspaper of the Year — for the second year in a row — for its work during 2020.

The award was announced Friday by the Great Plains Journalism Awards, an eight-state competition organized by the Tulsa Press Club. Publications in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Dakotas are eligible.

Counting the overall top newspaper award, The World-Herald won 12 first places — more than any other newspaper. In all, the competition has 38 news, photography or online categories.

Some of The World-Herald's wins involved coverage of two major issues during the year: the coronavirus pandemic and violent protests in Omaha, including the Old Market shooting of James Scurlock by bar owner Jake Gardner.

For example, staff writers Henry Cordes, Alia Conley, Todd Cooper and Erin Duffy took first in the single news story category for a detailed analysis of the actions of protesters and police during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets last May.