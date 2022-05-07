World-Herald wins top newspaper award for eight-state region

The Omaha World-Herald was named Great Plains Newspaper of the Year — for the third year in a row — for its work during 2021.

The award was announced Friday by the Great Plains Journalism Awards, an eight-state competition organized by the Tulsa Press Club. Publications in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Dakotas are eligible.

World-Herald staffers also won first-place awards in two categories — general news single story and feature photo — and were finalists in 10 others. In all, the newspaper part of the competition features 38 news, photography or online categories.

The World-Herald's entry for the top newspaper award encompassed all sections of the paper, from news to sports to features.

The entry featured coverage in September 2021 of the sad homecoming of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, a 23-year-old Millard South High School graduate who was killed in a terrorist bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. It also included part of the newspaper's "The State of Beef" series, which examined the challenges to Nebraska's most important ag sector.

In other first-place wins, photojournalist Anna Reed won the feature photography category. And reporter Nancy Gaarder won in general news for her story about the pesticide waste at the AltEn Ethanol plant in Mead, Nebraska, and its effect on area residents.