Would Farnam Street be less confusing, safer, as a two-way road all the time?

Generally, when Omaha resident Dan Sitzman leaves his house at 51st and Dodge Streets, he crosses Farnam Street.

He plans his route based on the direction that traffic will be heading on the sometimes-one-way street, and he “hope(s) like heck” that other people do, too.

“It doesn’t matter what time of day when I cross (Farnam), either driving, riding my bike or walking,” Sitzman said. “I always look both ways because I’ve seen cars come from both ways all the time.”

He was one of about 30 people to attend an Omaha Public Works Department open house Monday night, where organizers collected feedback from business and property owners concerning a proposed project to convert Farnam into a continuous, two-way street at all hours within a section of roadway that runs through the Dundee area.

The project, which planners estimate will cost $2 million to $3 million, is intended to accommodate increased vehicle traffic, eliminate driver confusion and improve vehicle and pedestrian safety.

At present, the two-lane street switches between one-way and two-way operations throughout the day from 46th Street to Happy Hollow Boulevard.

On weekdays from 7 to 9 a.m., Farnam operates as a two-lane, one-way roadway in the eastbound direction, while traffic flows one way in the westbound direction from 4 to 6 p.m. Throughout the rest of the day and all day on weekends, Farnam functions as a two-way street.

The city is undertaking a corridor study regarding potential improvements that could be made to Farnam from Dodge to 46th Streets.

The existing traffic pattern has been in effect since 1958, according to city staff. The arrangement is efficient at moving great loads of commuters in the primary direction of travel during rush hour, but comes at a cost.

Consultants from design firm Felsburg Holt & Ullevig tasked with studying the issue found that 58% of all crashes along Farnam Street occur during one-way operations, which occur for only four hours daily. In addition, 48% of the fatal and injury crashes on Farnam occur during one-way operations.

Currently, between 7,800 and 9,500 vehicles use Farnam each day. By 2040, the number is projected to increase to 9,100 to 11,000.

The study indicates that a two-way orientation is feasible if improvements are made to two Farnam Street intersections at 50th and 52nd Streets. Options at each intersection include the installation of left turn lanes, left and right turn lanes or roundabouts.

Consultants concluded that a roundabout would be the safest option but that a signalized intersection would most improve the efficiency of traffic operations.

City Council member Danny Begley, whose district encompasses a portion of the project area, called any change overdue.

“Traffic is crazy over there,” he said. “It confuses people. When you’ve got kids driving, especially, it’s a recipe for bad things.”

People interested in the street project can learn more or submit comments online through May 9 at www.keepomahamoving.com. Feedback will be incorporated into a final report, to be completed later this year.

Ultimately, the city’s public works staff will select the intersection designs.

“We’re not going to get a unanimous decision (among property owners),” said Assistant Public Works Director Todd Pfitzer. “We know that.”

The construction timeline, he said, will be contingent on plans being developed by the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which is expanding its campus within the vicinity, along with the creation of a city streetcar system along Farnam and Harney Streets.

