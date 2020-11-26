Yes, life is hard; but there are good things happening, too

Tonya Brown recently started a Facebook thread, asking friends to share the good things that have happened to them in 2020.
And, yes, there were responses. Actually, lots of them.
Babies and marriages. New careers, side hustles, houses and puppies. Even a divorce.
Brown, the owner of Cake Creations Omaha, said she was having a bad day when she unrolled the post. Everyone is so negative these days, she said, and she wanted to hear something positive for a change.
It worked. Her day brightened.
“There were so many happy things,” she said. “Everybody is so focused on all the bad. When someone says something good, they realize, ‘Oh, wait. I have something good.’ And it snowballs.”
Morgan Keen Hecht, a social worker and mental health therapist, said there’s a term for the doom and gloom that seems to be everywhere as the coronavirus continues to rage.
It’s called “collective anxiety.”
“In many ways, we are feeding each other’s anxiety,” she said. “How many people have died so far; the positivity rate; warnings about social distancing and wearing masks ... and having fewer beds available in the hospitals. As people talk about this, we are developing an anxiety that I think is pervading a pretty large part of society. I think we are much more anxious than we were before the pandemic.”
All of that is important to know to keep pandemic numbers under control, she said, but for people who are already struggling with mental health issues, it makes it worse. Mental health professionals are seeing more clients, and Hecht expects those numbers to grow for people of all ages as long as the virus is around.
Lynn De Mott, a licensed independent mental health practitioner, said people are doing the best they can, but it’s hard. The recent elections, rising COVID-19 numbers, the stress of schools opening and closing and the constant presence of their children are causing burnout.
Some people are at the breaking point, especially those already on the edge financially.
“We have lost so much — our own health, our livelihoods, our lifestyles, our hopes for spending time with loved ones,” she said.
People need to take care of themselves, physically, mentally and spiritually, she said. Find meaning in your life.
Look for the light and embrace it, said Rabbi Brian Stoller of Temple Israel.
There’s something powerful, he said, in accepting the bad that is happening but still acknowledging the good things, too. He sees it every day in his congregation, which is struggling with all kinds of hardships but at the same time finding joy in their lives.
“I think we’re becoming stronger in some really important ways,” he said. “The strengthening of human relationships. We’re developing a greater capacity and muscles for dealing with multiple kinds of realities and demands and at the same time learning to be flexible and compassionate with each other and ourselves in a way that we weren’t before.”
People are willing to be more vulnerable and real to each other, especially in what he calls the “Dimension of Zoom.” Our devices have allowed us to connect with not just work, but with family and friends, near and far. And also in prayer, with so many services going online.
People are opening up about their lives, both the negative and the positive.
“They are not turning their backs on the challenges or diminishing the difficulties by saying good things, too,” he said.
While the current trials seem like they’ll never end, someday this will be over, maybe even in months as vaccines are distributed. It’s a time we’ll never forget.
We won’t say it was wonderful, Hecht said.
“We are going to look back and say we lost a lot of people to death, we grieved a lot,” she said. “We were lonely a lot. We were afraid a lot, and we were depressed a lot.”
But, hopefully, most of us will be able to say we made it through. Look at it as a challenge, Hecht said, using every coping technique you have.
“It’s really very basic,” she said. “Eat regularly, exercise, drink plenty of water, maintain regular sleep patterns, reach out to friends or family on the phone or Zoom. Take time to do things you enjoy and maintain connections to a religious group or spiritual community. Get some extra affection from your pet. Try mindful breathing, meditation and yoga.”
De Mott said she thinks about how she’ll remember this time whenever she drives by her neighborhood school and recalls the air raid drills she did as a child in the 1960s.
That was a scary time, too.
“We are going to get through this,” De Mott said. “We are going to come out in a strong way, but we don’t know how. Life is really uncertain, and we don’t have control of much. It’s hard to admit.”
Photos: Our best staff images from November 2020
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.