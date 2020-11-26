Yes, life is hard; but there are good things happening, too

“I think we’re becoming stronger in some really important ways,” he said. “The strengthening of human relationships. We’re developing a greater capacity and muscles for dealing with multiple kinds of realities and demands and at the same time learning to be flexible and compassionate with each other and ourselves in a way that we weren’t before.”

People are willing to be more vulnerable and real to each other, especially in what he calls the “Dimension of Zoom.” Our devices have allowed us to connect with not just work, but with family and friends, near and far. And also in prayer, with so many services going online.

People are opening up about their lives, both the negative and the positive.

“They are not turning their backs on the challenges or diminishing the difficulties by saying good things, too,” he said.

While the current trials seem like they’ll never end, someday this will be over, maybe even in months as vaccines are distributed. It’s a time we’ll never forget.

We won’t say it was wonderful, Hecht said.

“We are going to look back and say we lost a lot of people to death, we grieved a lot,” she said. “We were lonely a lot. We were afraid a lot, and we were depressed a lot.”