YMCA of Greater Omaha names new president

After a nationwide search, the YMCA of Greater Omaha has named Rebecca Deterding the organization's new president and chief executive officer.

Deterding will be the first woman to lead the Omaha organization in its 154-year history.

She has been serving in the role on an interim basis since August after previous CEO Chris Tointon took a role with the YMCA of Middle Tennessee.

For the last seven years, Deterding has served as the Omaha organization's chief financial officer. Officials said she brings a background of finance, strategic planning and leadership development to the organization.

Deterding holds a degree in business accounting from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and a master's degree in business administration from Bellevue University.

Before joining the YMCA, she worked for a technology company where she served in a handful of positions, including operations, sales and marketing and chief financial officer.

Deterding said she looks forward to meeting with members of the community this spring as she transitions from her dual leadership role into the CEO position.

As president and CEO, she will oversee 10 locations, five early learning centers and three youth achievement sites.

"As we continue to recover from the impact of the last two years, I remain excited and hopeful for what the future will bring and look forward to setting that strategic vision with our dedicated staff and volunteers," she said in a statement. "I am honored to serve in a place that I call home in such a meaningful way."

