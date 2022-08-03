 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YMCA to open Buena Vista Express location near 60th and L Streets

  Updated
The YMCA of Greater Omaha on Thursday will celebrate its second location opened in partnership with Omaha Public Schools. 

Buena Vista YMCA Express exterior

The Buena Vista YMCA Express, near 60th and L Streets, officially opens Monday. It's the second YMCA opened in partnership with Omaha Public Schools.

The Buena Vista YMCA Express, a boutique location, shares a spot with the new Buena Vista High School near 60th and L Streets. The boutique gym mixes high-tech and traditional gym features to offer personalized workout experiences for all fitness levels.

"The ability to conveniently use these fitness resources is a huge benefit for YMCA members who are part of the school faculty and student body,” Brandon Brugger, executive director of the Buena Vista YMCA Express, said in a press release. “I’m excited for all students to take advantage of what we have available here, whether they’ve been involved in sports in the past or not."

In July, officials opened the Westview YMCA at the new Westview High School near 156th and Ida Streets. 

Having the facility on campus opens up potential for after-school or school-related programming, officials said in a release. The branch also fills a gap in an area that lacks fitness options. 

YMCA patrons and students won't occupy spaces at the same time.

Buena Vista YMCA Express interior

The Buena Vista YMCA Express, near 60th and L Streets, is a boutique location that mixes high-tech and traditional gym features to offer a personalized workout experience.

The Buena Vista Express YMCA is the organization's only spot equipped with smart strength machines, giving gymgoers a comprehensive strength workout in 30 minutes or less. It also features a specialized training program

In addition, the gym has state-of-the-art cardio and traditional weightlifting equipment. 

Officials will hold a ribbon cutting at the Buena Vista Express YMCA Thursday, but the doors don't officially open until Monday. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

