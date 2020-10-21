 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
You can drop off unused prescription drugs at sites around Omaha this Saturday
0 comments

You can drop off unused prescription drugs at sites around Omaha this Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

The Drug Enforcement Administration will hold its 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday at several sites in the Omaha area and elsewhere.

The event, held nationwide, is a way to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications. 

A list of drop-off locations can be found at takebackday.dea.gov. Sites are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of medication. Vape pens and other e-cigarette devices will be collected after batteries have been removed. 

Liquids, including intravenous solutions, syringes and other sharps and illegal drugs will not be accepted. 

At a take-back event in October 2019, people turned in more than 882,000 pounds of prescription drugs across more than 6,000 U.S. collection sites. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert