You can drop off unused prescription drugs at sites around Omaha this Saturday

The Drug Enforcement Administration will hold its 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday at several sites in the Omaha area and elsewhere.

The event, held nationwide, is a way to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.

A list of drop-off locations can be found at takebackday.dea.gov. Sites are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of medication. Vape pens and other e-cigarette devices will be collected after batteries have been removed.

Liquids, including intravenous solutions, syringes and other sharps and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

At a take-back event in October 2019, people turned in more than 882,000 pounds of prescription drugs across more than 6,000 U.S. collection sites.

