You can have a big fat Greek weekend in Omaha

Members of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church have been busy baking over the past couple of weeks.

They’ve turned out tray after tray of koulourakia, a butter cookie; paximathia, known in many languages as biscotti; kourambiethes, wedding cookies topped with powdered sugar; and melomakarona, a spiced cookie that’s dipped in honey-and-sugar syrup.

“Those are my favorites,” said Nancy Stom, a retired church member who has spent a lot of time near the oven in the days leading up to Omaha's Original Greek Festival, which is Friday through Sunday at the church at 602 Park Ave.

The event is known for its delicious Greek food, and the pastries are always popular.

Volunteers also deep-fry doughnuts (loukoumades) and treats made out of pie-dough strips rolled into coils (thiples).

“We make those all day each day,” Stom said.