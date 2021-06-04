You can pick your 'purrrice' on cat adoptions at the Nebraska Humane Society

There's no such thing as too many cats, right?

The Nebraska Humane Society is currently offering "flexible fee" adoptions for cats six months and older. The shelter is allowing adopters to pick their "purrrice."

More than 100 cats are currently available for adoption on the humane society's website.

"The shelter is getting pretty full, and we really want to find great homes for all of these cats," NHS digital marketing manager Steven Elonich said. "We have more kitties coming up through foster care right now, so we are allowing people to pay whatever they think is fur for cats 6 months and up."

Due to COVID protocols, the humane society is not open for general viewing. Potential adopters submit an application online. After they are approved, they will be sent a link to get into a virtual queue. When their name is called, they'll be able to meet the cats in person.

The shelter is located near the southeast corner of 90th and Fort Streets.

