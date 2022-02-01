You now can report at-home COVID test results in Douglas County, but they won't count

You had some COVID-19 symptoms and decided to take an at-home test.

Previously, the result of that rapid antigen test would have stayed between you and your close contacts. But Douglas County residents now can report their results — positive or negative — via an online form available on the Douglas County Health Department's website.

Those who report their results will be directed to the Health Department website for quarantine and isolation guidance, said Justin Frederick, the department's supervisor of communicable disease epidemiology. That way, residents will be connected with the public health resources they need.

The results of the at-home tests won't, however, be included in the county's official COVID-19 case counts.

While that might sound counterintuitive, given concerns about the underreporting of COVID cases, there are several reasons not to include them, Frederick said.

The county, he said, looks at positive and negative results from lab-reported tests in order to calculate the percentage of positive tests. That positivity rate is a key indicator in monitoring community transmission of the virus.