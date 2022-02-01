You now can report at-home COVID test results in Douglas County, but they won't count

You had some COVID-19 symptoms and decided to take an at-home test.
Previously, the result of that rapid antigen test would have stayed between you and your close contacts. But Douglas County residents now can report their results — positive or negative — via an online form available on the Douglas County Health Department's website.
Those who report their results will be directed to the Health Department website for quarantine and isolation guidance, said Justin Frederick, the department's supervisor of communicable disease epidemiology. That way, residents will be connected with the public health resources they need.
The results of the at-home tests won't, however, be included in the county's official COVID-19 case counts.
While that might sound counterintuitive, given concerns about the underreporting of COVID cases, there are several reasons not to include them, Frederick said.
The county, he said, looks at positive and negative results from lab-reported tests in order to calculate the percentage of positive tests. That positivity rate is a key indicator in monitoring community transmission of the virus.
But the voluntary at-home reporting system has some inherent biases that could skew results. Those who test positive may be more likely to report than those with negative results. Not every home tester may have access to a computer. And it's not a systematic collection of all available data.
Since posting the reporting link early last week, the Health Department has had about 160 test results reported. Most are positive, he said. And nearly 90% of people reporting say they have been vaccinated.
And with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, Frederick said, health officials look not just at case numbers but at multiple indicators to monitor disease impacts.
With COVID-19, those measures also include rates of hospital occupancy by COVID patients. With influenza, officials track measures such as case reports, emergency room visits for influenza-like illness and school absenteeism.
With flu, doctors traditionally have ordered fewer tests as the season goes on, assuming that someone with an illness that looks like flu will test positive. If a mom or dad has tested positive, a child with flu-like illness will be assumed to have flu, too.
"We know with any infectious disease, the ones reported to us are just the tip of the iceberg," he said.
At the same time, Frederick said, health officials in Nebraska and nationwide are transitioning away from universal case investigation and contact tracing in favor of targeting outbreaks and higher-risk situations.
That's part of the reason the County Health Department has moved to using the state's Text Nebraska system, an automated service that texts an online case investigation and contact tracing survey to residents who test positive for COVID-19.
While it made sense earlier in the pandemic to try to slow the spread of the virus through investigating cases and tracing contacts, Frederick said, tracking individual cases no longer may be an optimal use of resources.
Most people at this point in the pandemic know what they need to do if they have been exposed to COVID or develop symptoms, he said. Health department staff still are available via an information line — 402-444-3400 — for those who have questions about quarantining and isolating.
That doesn't mean case investigation and contact tracing don't work, Frederick said. With a virus such as hepatitis A, investigators usually can trace cases back to a food source or an ailing food service worker.
"But with COVID, honestly, there's so many cases, how do you slow that down with case investigation and contact tracing?" he said. "We really need the public's help in doing the right thing."
