You now can report at-home COVID test results in Douglas Sarpy Counties, but they won't count

At the same time, Frederick said, health officials in Nebraska and nationwide are transitioning away from universal case investigation and contact tracing in favor of targeting outbreaks and higher-risk situations.

That's part of the reason the County Health Department has moved to using the state's Text Nebraska system, an automated service that texts an online case investigation and contact tracing survey to residents who test positive for COVID-19.

While it made sense earlier in the pandemic to try to slow the spread of the virus through investigating cases and tracing contacts, Frederick said, tracking individual cases no longer may be an optimal use of resources.

Most people at this point in the pandemic know what they need to do if they have been exposed to COVID or develop symptoms, he said. Health department staff still are available via an information line — 402-444-3400 — for those who have questions about quarantining and isolating.

That doesn't mean case investigation and contact tracing don't work, Frederick said. With a virus such as hepatitis A, investigators usually can trace cases back to a food source or an ailing food service worker.