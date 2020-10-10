'You’ve got to do your part to stay safe': Nebraska students say COVID-19 tests are unpleasant but needed

The procedure, which involves twisting the swab in the back of the nasal area, entails only a moment or several seconds of pain or discomfort. Fiddelke said she doubted that pain was a disincentive to having the test conducted.

“It’s uncomfortable, it’s intensely uncomfortable, but it’s better than the alternative” of having the disease and not knowing it, she said.

Fiddelke said the random testing will help UNL gain insight into where asymptomatic cases are occurring. UNL reported a total of 851 positive tests through Wednesday. UNO reported 175 through Thursday.

A response rate of 30% to 40% to the random invitation is “outstanding,” Fiddelke said. After the weak showing in week one, UNL is now inviting some students by text message and increasing the number solicited. UNL sent 750 offers for random tests the first week and 1,500 this week. She said the response has been better.

UNL’s random tests are conducted through TestNebraska and are performed near Memorial Stadium. The random tests are free at UNO, too, and are given at TestNebraska’s Crossroads Mall site. Faculty members and staffers at UNO aren’t part of the random testing program.