A 5-year-old boy died Sunday after being found down in the pool at the Fun-Plex Waterpark.

The boy was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress and was later taken to Children's Hospital & Medical Center.

Medical personnel from the Omaha Fire Department were called to the pool at 7003 Q St. about 2:45 p.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Radio traffic indicated that a 5-year-old boy was unconscious when he was pulled from the pool. CPR was in progress when medics arrived.

A person who identified himself on the phone as a Fun-Plex manager said the pool had been closed for the day following the incident.

Fun-Plex is the largest waterpark in Nebraska, according to its website. Fun-Plex began as The Kart Ranch in 1979 with just a go-kart track.