Youth Emergency Services gets OK for new headquarters in Omaha

  • Updated
An Omaha nonprofit that helps homeless youth is moving to combine its operations onto one campus near downtown.

Under a plan approved Tuesday by the Omaha City Council, Youth Emergency Services would redevelop the former Omaha Housing Authority administrative building and construct a four-story apartment building.

Youth Emergency Services received approval from the Omaha City Council to build a new campus at the site of the former Omaha Housing Authority administrative offices near 27th Street and St. Mary’s Avenue. 

Estimated to cost about $22 million, the campus would span about two acres near 27th Street and St. Mary's Avenue. 

The Omaha Housing Authority building has sat vacant for about eight years. It would undergo extensive renovation. 

A four-story apartment building to be built adjacent to the existing facility would be staffed around the clock. Young people and mothers participating in YES self-sufficiency programs would live there. 

The complex, which could house 56 young adults at a time, would offer emergency housing, a maternity group home and transitional living. 

Other services the agency offers includes career training and street outreach, which lets young people fill a bag with food or toiletries. 

