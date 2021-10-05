Youth Emergency Services plans new headquarters in Omaha

An Omaha nonprofit that helps homeless and runaway youths wants to build a new headquarters just west of downtown — bringing together its various outreach and housing services onto one campus.
The $22 million plan by Youth Emergency Services (YES) would extensively renovate the old Omaha Housing Authority administrative hub northwest of 27th Street and St. Mary's Avenue, which has been vacant about eight years.
It also calls for construction of a four-story apartment building, to be staffed around-the-clock, where young people and mothers participating in YES self-sufficiency programs would live.
Stretching across nearly 2 acres, the proposed campus not only is expected to improve and expand delivery of support services to young people facing homelessness, it would further transform an area that's recently attracted other economic and real-estate development.
"We're going to make a big impact on that community which already has had a lot of revitalization," said executive director Mary Fraser Meints.
Demand is driving the project for the nonprofit that's guided area youths for more than 40 years. Meints said YES has a waiting list and has had to turn young people away from services.
Much must yet happen, including getting permission to have a group living facility and a noncommercial day shelter in the urban core. The Omaha Planning Board is to consider such requests Wednesday.
Up to 300 young people could be served daily at the new campus, according to planning documents, though no more than 56 young adults would be housed within the complex at any one time.
Many youths stay just long enough to fill a backpack with food and sundries. YES leaders call their street outreach program a gateway for homeless and near-homeless youths to enter more involved services aimed at creating independence.
They say their street-based outreach program is the only one in the metro area specifically for youths ages 12 to 24.
In addition to emergency shelter and longer-term transitional housing, YES offers medical care, counseling, education, mentoring and support group activities to build life skills.
The new campus would allow a place to eat meals together and play pool and basketball. Meints said such connectivity is crucial for a sense of community and to help shape fruitful futures for young people who lived on the streets.
Those currently in YES housing are scattered in several locations and either walk or take a bus to the agency's outreach center. At the consolidated campus, they'd be just steps from job training and other programs, including a herb garden to help build cooking skills.
YES has a proposed agreement to buy the former OHA administrative office building that's about 16,000 square feet, Meints said. AO architectural firm of Omaha is working to renovate that and to design the new residential structure to the north.
When done, the complex is to span 65,200 square feet.
Some funding would come from the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, and YES aims to raise about $14.5 million from donors and other sources. Meints offered no definitive move-in date.
Plans have been discussed with some city officials and neighbors. Concerns about the safety of teens — with the 14-story public housing Jackson Tower being so close — surfaced during a meeting of advisory committee members in September.
According to notes submitted to the Planning Department, Omaha City Councilman Danny Begley said the OHA-managed Jackson Tower presented a challenge. Deputy Police Chief Anna Colón raised concern over criminal activity in and around the high-rise.
Meints said in response that YES leaders had looked at other potential locations, and that safety was their top priority. She said OHA has agreed to move its security office from another setting to Jackson Tower to reinforce a safe environment.
Meints said also that the YES administrative office and outreach center already are in the vicinity, and the nonprofit wanted to remain where youth emergency services are needed.
While the surrounding neighborhood has sketchy spots, it's also seen changes (and projects in the pipeline) that include commercial and residential redevelopment spurred by a reviving downtown to the east and a growing University of Nebraska Medical Center to the west.
The project site is not far from the recently expanded Completely KIDS campus at 25th Street and St. Mary's Ave.
YES' governing board has been discussing expansion for a while, and now believes this is the right time and place, Meints said.
"We're very excited about this project," she said. "Things are falling into place."
