Youth Emergency Services plans new headquarters in Omaha

Up to 300 young people could be served daily at the new campus, according to planning documents, though no more than 56 young adults would be housed within the complex at any one time.

Many youths stay just long enough to fill a backpack with food and sundries. YES leaders call their street outreach program a gateway for homeless and near-homeless youths to enter more involved services aimed at creating independence.

They say their street-based outreach program is the only one in the metro area specifically for youths ages 12 to 24.

In addition to emergency shelter and longer-term transitional housing, YES offers medical care, counseling, education, mentoring and support group activities to build life skills.

The new campus would allow a place to eat meals together and play pool and basketball. Meints said such connectivity is crucial for a sense of community and to help shape fruitful futures for young people who lived on the streets.

Those currently in YES housing are scattered in several locations and either walk or take a bus to the agency's outreach center. At the consolidated campus, they'd be just steps from job training and other programs, including a herb garden to help build cooking skills.