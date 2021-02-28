Zany antics help animal lovers raise more than $9,000 for Nebraska Humane Society

Pies in the face, ice-water baths and pet treats powered a livestreamed Facebook fundraiser Sunday that raised more than $9,000 for the Nebraska Humane Society.
Kris Rotonda, founder of Jordan’s Way, stopped at the Humane Society near 89th and Fort Streets as part of his tour to raise money for 300 shelters in 50 states. Rotonda said he would be visiting eight shelters in Nebraska over four days.
Rotonda founded Jordan's Way after his rescue dog, Jordan, died in 2018. Jordan was in an animal shelter for three years before being adopted by Rotonda.
"We all love our dogs, but my dog, Jordan, inspired me to change the world," Rotonda said in a Facebook post. "Did you know that a vast majority of shelters don't have enough food to regularly feed the animals there? In Jordan's memory, I am on a 50-state tour to benefit these shelters!"
Jordan's Way has been featured on national TV, including the "Today" show, "Good Morning America," "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "The View" and the "Rachael Ray Show." During his tour, Rotonda goes live on Facebook for four hours at each shelter to raise donations to benefit its animals, sometimes raising upward of $15,000.
He highlights animals currently at the shelter, especially those that have been longtime residents. Rotonda also challenges staff and local celebrities to get involved with games in which the loser gets a whipped cream pie in the face or an ice-water bath.
Rotonda accomplishes his mission with a nonstop, rat-a-tat spiel, encouraging and cajoling viewers to make donations. The dogs and cats featured Sunday gained treats when donation benchmarks were met.
"We've got to keep sharing (on Facebook)," Rotonda said. "We've got to keep tagging and pushing (for donations). I love pushing for dogs that have been here the longest."
Pam Wiese, the humane society's spokeswoman, allowed a puppy to lick the whipped cream from her face after the fundraiser reached the $8,000 mark. Mike Sautter, who covers high school recruiting for Nebraska Preps, was among the local celebrities hit in the face with a whipped cream pie.
"It was zany and fun and high energy," Wiese said. "We were able to tag and share the event with a lot of people. If anyone wants to watch it again, we'll feature it on our Facebook page."
Donations to the event can be submitted by going to the Nebraska Humane Society Facebook page.
