Zany antics help animal lovers raise more than $9,000 for Nebraska Humane Society

Pies in the face, ice-water baths and pet treats powered a livestreamed Facebook fundraiser Sunday that raised more than $9,000 for the Nebraska Humane Society.

Kris Rotonda, founder of Jordan’s Way, stopped at the Humane Society near 89th and Fort Streets as part of his tour to raise money for 300 shelters in 50 states. Rotonda said he would be visiting eight shelters in Nebraska over four days.

Rotonda founded Jordan's Way after his rescue dog, Jordan, died in 2018. Jordan was in an animal shelter for three years before being adopted by Rotonda.

"We all love our dogs, but my dog, Jordan, inspired me to change the world," Rotonda said in a Facebook post. "Did you know that a vast majority of shelters don't have enough food to regularly feed the animals there? In Jordan's memory, I am on a 50-state tour to benefit these shelters!"

Jordan's Way has been featured on national TV, including the "Today" show, "Good Morning America," "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "The View" and the "Rachael Ray Show." During his tour, Rotonda goes live on Facebook for four hours at each shelter to raise donations to benefit its animals, sometimes raising upward of $15,000.