Zorinsky Pool’s season will last one week longer than originally scheduled.
The outdoor pool, which is located at 3808 S. 156th St. in Zorinsky Lake Park, will remain open until Sunday, Aug. 13. It was originally scheduled to close on Aug. 6. The Omaha Parks and Recreation Department said in a press release the pool’s season was extended to help the city’s residents keep cool.
Hours for the pool are 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of July 2023
Steven Greg Donsbach was killed in his home located at 9927 Essex Drive. Matthew Briggs, a person of interest, was shot and killed by police after a pursuit in Council Bluffs.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A child holds a sign "Farmers for Trump" as former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the MidAmerica Center on Friday, July 07, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A worker steams the wrinkles out of American flags before a campaign rally by Former President Donald Trump at the MidAmerica Center on Friday, July 07, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Former President Donald Trump throws "Famers for Trump" hats to the crowd during a campaign rally at the MidAmerica Center on Friday, July 07, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha firefighters look for a man who was one of two swept into manhole during a rainstorm in downtown Omaha on Friday, July 07, 2023 The was carried through the sewer about a mile away and was found trapped behind a metal grate covering a culvert, fire officials said. An Omaha Fire Department crew cut the grate and got the man free,
STF
Sylvia Black poses for a portrait in her garden shed at her Papillion home on Thursday, July 06, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Trey Alexander (23) shoots a free throw during the Creighton Bluejays men's basketball practice at the Championship Center in Omaha on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnathan Lawson (2) dribbles down the court during the Creighton Bluejays men's basketball practice at the Championship Center in Omaha on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Participants play a water game during the 63rd annual Fourth of July parade in Ralston on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kaden Burton, 5, plays in the water during the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department Hydrant Party in Omaha on Monday. Hydrant parties are held at various locations across the city every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Symphony performs during the Independence Day Celebration at Gene Leahy Mall in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Crowds gather during the Independence Day Celebration with Omaha Symphony Concert at Gene Leahy Mall in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
