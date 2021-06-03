Zorinsky Pool will not open on Monday with some other Omaha swimming pools

A leak will keep Omaha’s Zorinsky Pool closed for an unknown length of time.

The city announced Thursday that the popular pool will not open alongside five other outdoor pools on Monday, as was originally planned.

Staff recently detected the leak when they started filling the pool, said Christopher Haberling, city recreation manager.

Maintenance employees were still working to locate the leak Thursday afternoon. The duration of the pool’s closure, and the cost to repair the problem, will depend on the location of the leak. For example, if the leak is in a pipe underneath the pool pump house, it could add to both the cost and length of the closure.

Despite the uncertainty, Haberling said the city is hoping the problem will be repaired quickly.

A lifeguard shortage is forcing recreation staff to alternate the opening and operational days for city pools this summer. Zorinsky is one of three pools the city planned to open seven days a week. Deer Ridge and Elmwood are the two others.