Zorinsky Pool will not open on Monday with some other Omaha swimming pools

A leak will keep Omaha’s Zorinsky Pool closed for an unknown length of time.
The city announced Thursday that the popular pool will not open alongside five other outdoor pools on Monday, as was originally planned.
Staff recently detected the leak when they started filling the pool, said Christopher Haberling, city recreation manager.
Maintenance employees were still working to locate the leak Thursday afternoon. The duration of the pool’s closure, and the cost to repair the problem, will depend on the location of the leak. For example, if the leak is in a pipe underneath the pool pump house, it could add to both the cost and length of the closure.
Despite the uncertainty, Haberling said the city is hoping the problem will be repaired quickly.
A lifeguard shortage is forcing recreation staff to alternate the opening and operational days for city pools this summer. Zorinsky is one of three pools the city planned to open seven days a week. Deer Ridge and Elmwood are the two others.
Rather than replace Zorinsky with another pool to ensure that three remain open seven days a week, the city is hoping for a quick fix.
“We’re hoping that Zorinsky is not down that long,” Haberling said.
Along with Deer Ridge and Elmwood, Miller Park, Oak Heights and Roanoke will all open Monday. Those three will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Opening on Tuesday are Elkhorn, Gallagher and Hitchcock. Those pools will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
The city’s six other outdoor pools — Camelot, Cryer, Spring Lake, Hanscom, Karen and Lee Valley — will either open June 11 or 12.
Even with the limited days and hours of operation at most pools, this summer promises to be a notable departure from last year, when only five of the city’s 15 outdoor pools opened. The city opened those pools, which operated under restricted capacity, on July 1 after an anonymous donation.
This summer there will be no COVID capacity restrictions. Masks will be encouraged but not required in pool bathhouses, except for at Zorinsky once it opens. Since the facility is on federal land, Haberling said Zorinsky must adhere to federal guidelines.
Currently that means masks are required on the pool deck and in the bathhouse, he said.
Additional information can be found at parks.cityofomaha.org/pools/locations-a-hours.