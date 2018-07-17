Two brothers who were shot — one fatally — outside a South Omaha restaurant and nightclub were trying to defend their friend, the fiancée of one of the brothers said Monday.
The eldest brother, 23-year-old Franco Gonzalez-Mendez, died from multiple gunshot wounds to his neck, chest and back. The younger brother, 22-year-old Edgar Gonzalez-Mendez, was shot in his right cheek and is recovering, said his fiancée, Cristal Amarillas.
The brothers had gone to Guaca Maya, 5002 S. 33rd St., with another friend, Amarillas said. That friend encountered some people with whom he didn’t get along, and Edgar and Franco attempted to help their friend.
Off-duty officers working at the club heard shots about 11:25 p.m. and found Franco and Edgar. Both were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, where Franco died.
No arrests have been announced.
Franco’s wife, Idalia Arriola, said they have a 4-year-old daughter together. Franco was deported when the girl was 6 months old, she said, and returned in the past few months to spend time with her. He was in the country illegally and worked as a roofer, she said.
“I’m still in shock,” Arriola said.
Her daughter had written a letter for her dad earlier that day and planned to give it to him when she saw him, not knowing what had happened. Arriola gently told her daughter that her dad was sleeping, not wanting to reveal the difficult truth yet.
“She misses him,” Arriola said.
A representative of Guaca Maya could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.
Other violence has occurred near the nightclub.
In March, a 22-year-old Plattsmouth man was stabbed in a late-night carjacking outside Guaca Maya.
Eight years ago, 22-year-old Abel Barrera-Siguenza was shot twice by an Omaha police officer outside the restaurant after he fired at a car with a pellet gun that investigators and witnesses said looked like a semi-automatic weapon.
Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo, who represents the area where the shooting occurred, said Guaca Maya is popular with people dining and attending events at night and on weekends. A typical, but not unusually large, crowd was on hand Sunday night, he said.
“It’s unfortunate,” he said of the shooting. “My thoughts and prayers are with family and friends during this time of loss. I’m sure the Police Department will do their part in helping to solve this.”
Palermo said the city needs to be proactive about fighting crime.
“Like any place in town, you’re going to have issues,” Palermo said. “I think with the amount of people that come through the doors, I don’t see anything out of line.”
Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to contact the Omaha Police Department homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tips leading to an arrest in a homicide are eligible for a $25,000 reward.
World-Herald staff writer Anna Bauman contributed to this report.
It is sad to see what once was a nice area turn into a
war zone. Despite a Police presence killings continue and the area degraded even more.
The councilman said "with the amount of people coming through the door I don'see anything out of line" ????? So it's normal in a crowded place to be shot ??? What is wrong with people?
this place is not that big. where was this off duty cop at?
Time for Guaca Maya to be closed. That proactive enough?
They forget about Guaca Maya being on South 42nd Street in the old Shortstop Restaurant Building, and all the trouble it caused the neighborhood before it moved to the South 33rd location. I disagree with the City Councilman's statement. If there was off duty security, was it enough to handle the crowd and incident? Obviously No.
