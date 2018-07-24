Cooler summer conditions are forecast to occur in the Omaha area through the end of July and into the first few days of August.
The National Weather Service office in Valley called for high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s through the weekend.
The average high for July is 87 degrees and the average high for August is 85. The average overnight low for the two months is around 65.
The Omaha-area forecast, according to the weather service:
Tuesday — Sunny with a high around 85.
Wednesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high in the low 80s.
Wednesday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 65.
Thursday — Mostly sunny with a high in the upper 70s.
Friday — Partly sunny with a high in the upper 70s.
Friday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low in the low 60s.
Saturday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high in the upper 70s.
Saturday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 65.
Sunday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high in the upper 70s.
Rainfall totals in inches for the 24 hours ending at 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to the weather service:
Albion, .05; Blair, .16; Falls City, .04; Fremont, trace; Lincoln, trace; Nebraska City, .02; Norfolk, .58; Offutt Air Force Base, .08; Eppley Airfield, .01; Florence, .05; Millard, .20; Plattsmouth, .06; Tekamah, .09; Valley, trace; Wahoo, trace; Wayne, .01; Council Bluffs, .03; Clarinda, trace; Red Oak, .04; Shenandoah, .02.
