Eastbound Interstate 80 traffic into Omaha was bottled up Tuesday morning by two crashes in Sarpy County.
The first crash occurred around 7 a.m. east of Gretna near Nebraska Highway 50, Sarpy County 911 dispatchers said.
The Highway 50 on-ramp to eastbound I-80 and two eastbound lanes were closed by the crash, dispatchers said. The ramp and lane closings were reopened by 8 a.m.
No injuries were reported, dispatchers said.
The second crash occurred sometime after the first crash but before 8 a.m., possibly in the Giles Road area. That crash also stacked up eastbound traffic.
