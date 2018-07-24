Eastbound Interstate 80 traffic into Omaha was bottled up Tuesday morning by two crashes in Sarpy County.

The first crash occurred around 7 a.m. east of Gretna near Nebraska Highway 50, Sarpy County 911 dispatchers said.

The Highway 50 on-ramp to eastbound I-80 and two eastbound lanes were closed by the crash, dispatchers said. The ramp and lane closings were reopened by 8 a.m.

No injuries were reported, dispatchers said.

The second crash occurred sometime after the first crash but before 8 a.m., possibly in the Giles Road area. That crash also stacked up eastbound traffic.

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

