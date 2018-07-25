Forecasters say there is a slight risk of severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening across eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
Omaha, Lincoln and Council Bluffs are included in the risk area.
Severe storms can include large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado.
The Omaha-area forecast, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley:
Wednesday — A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high temperature around 85.
Wednesday night — A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 65.
Thursday — Mostly sunny with a high around 80.
Friday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high in the upper 70s.
Friday night — Showers and thunderstorms likely with a low in the lower 60s.
Saturday — Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before noon, with a high around 75.
Saturday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low in the lower 60s.
Sunday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high in the mid- to upper 70s.
