Scattered showers and thunderstorms drifted across eastern Nebraska into southwest Iowa on Tuesday, forecasters said.
Brief, heavy downpours and some lightning were expected from the stronger storms.
Any rain and cloud cover should keep temperatures in the low 80s on Tuesday in the Omaha area, the National Weather Service office in Valley said.
More storms are possible Tuesday night, with a chance of severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, then again Thursday evening, the weather service said.
Friday through the weekend should be mostly dry and mild with high temperatures in the 80s, forecasters said.
Meanwhile, the weather service issued:
— A flood advisory for the Missouri River at Omaha and at Blair.
— A flood warning for the Missouri River at Nebraska City, at Brownville and at Rulo.
The Omaha-area forecast, according to the weather service:
Tuesday — Showers and thunderstorms with a high temperature in the low 80s.
Tuesday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low temperature in the mid- to upper 60s.
Wednesday — A 40 percent chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible, after 10 a.m., and a high in the low 80s.
Wednesday night — A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low in the upper 60s.
Thursday — A 40 percent chance of showers before noon with a high in the mid- to upper 80s.
Thursday night — A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low in the mid- to upper 60s.
Friday through Sunday —Mostly sunny and dry with highs around 85.
June 16, 2017: Lightning strikes outside TD Ameritrade Park. The weather forced a cancellation of the College World Series opening ceremonies.
June 29, 2016: Audrey Lane, 5, plays in a puddle during the rain delay before the College World Series championship between Coastal Carolina and Arizona.
June 14, 2015: Cal State Fullerton undergraduate assistant Chad Cordero grabs some of the players' gear to put in the tunnel as heavy rain starts to fall during a weather delay.
June 20, 2014: Jake Tucker, 14, of Omaha, stands in the falling rain during a delay in a game between Virginia and Mississippi.
June 20, 2014: A storm front roils over downtown as rain and lightning delay a game between Virginia and Mississippi.
June 22, 2010: A thunderstorm forces a delay in the Oklahoma vs. Clemson game after five innings.
June 24, 2013: Fans in line for tickets to the College World Series take refuge behind anything they can as a powerful storm moved through Omaha.
June 14, 2013: A brave couple darts out the main entrance of TD Ameritrade Park into the rain after a shortened version of the opening ceremonies.
June 20, 2011: Wind catches the umbrella from a pair of fans as they make their escape through the rain.
June 20, 2011: A stadium worker tries to keep her hat as she sneaks a look at the storm clouds. Vanderbilt and Florida were forced to leave the field.
June 20, 2010: The South Carolina players seek refuge from the rain in the dugout as puddles develop on the field.
June 20, 2010: What can't newspapers do?! Sergio Jamie tries to stay dry with a copy of The World-Herald while waiting out the rain before the game.
June 23, 2009: Zach Montana, from San Antonio, waits out the end of the rain delay in the seats, while LSU fan Shawn Lam, 14, from Convington, Louisiana, just seems happy to have his shoes off in front of a rainbow.
June 23, 2009: Trevor Anderson, of Omaha, plays catch with his brother, Jacob, in the stands of Rosenblatt Stadium during a rain delay.
June 24, 2006: A rainbow gives fans hope that North Carolina and Oregon State can complete their game.
June 17, 2006: Melissa Negrete, 17, from left, Jenny Brown, 15, Cameron Christensen, 18, and Molly Negrete, 15, enjoy the rain while begging to get inside the Miami dugout during a rain delay.
June 16, 1999: Groundskeeper Vince Sheibal takes a nap in the first-base dugout as he waits for the rain to stop.
June 1, 1987: Lightning strikes behind Oklahoma State players Tony Kounas, left, and Rocky Ward as they check out weather conditions during a rain delay. The Cowboys ultimately defeated LSU 8-7.
June 14, 1972: Coaches and others gather at Rosenblatt Stadium during a rain delay.
June 18, 1966: Ohio State outfielder Bo Rein checks the rain.
June 11, 1960: Rained-out Minnesota players gather. Coach Dick Siebert is host to players (from left) Ken Anderson, Saxe Roberts, Larry Bertelsen, Jim Rantz, Bob Wasko and Wayne Knapp.
