Scattered showers and thunderstorms drifted across eastern Nebraska into southwest Iowa on Tuesday, forecasters said.

Brief, heavy downpours and some lightning were expected from the stronger storms.

Any rain and cloud cover should keep temperatures in the low 80s on Tuesday in the Omaha area, the National Weather Service office in Valley said.

More storms are possible Tuesday night, with a chance of severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, then again Thursday evening, the weather service said.

Friday through the weekend should be mostly dry and mild with high temperatures in the 80s, forecasters said.

Meanwhile, the weather service issued:

— A flood advisory for the Missouri River at Omaha and at Blair.

— A flood warning for the Missouri River at Nebraska City, at Brownville and at Rulo.

The Omaha-area forecast, according to the weather service:

Tuesday — Showers and thunderstorms with a high temperature in the low 80s.

Tuesday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low temperature in the mid- to upper 60s.

Wednesday — A 40 percent chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible, after 10 a.m., and a high in the low 80s.

Wednesday night — A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low in the upper 60s.

Thursday — A 40 percent chance of showers before noon with a high in the mid- to upper 80s.

Thursday night — A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low in the mid- to upper 60s.

Friday through Sunday —Mostly sunny and dry with highs around 85.

