The westbound Nebraska Highway 370 ramp exit to northbound Nebraska Highway 50 will close temporarily overnight beginning Wednesday.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said the closure will occur between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

The ramp closure is necessary for highway shoulder-resurfacing work.

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

