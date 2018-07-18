Two Iowa men were arrested early Wednesday in Omaha after a deputy stopped their Hyundai and found a triple threat of suspected drugs in the SUV.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said around 2:20 a.m. a deputy on Interstate 80 spotted a speeding eastbound Hyundai Tucson near 42nd Street. The vehicle finally stopped in a parking lot near South 24th Street and Deer Park Boulevard, the Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy said he spotted a large, black garbage bag in the rear of the vehicle. The deputy also detected the odor of marijuana coming from the SUV, the Sheriff's Office said.

A search turned up numerous heat-sealed bags of suspected marijuana weighing a total of 14.5 pounds in the trash bag, authorities said. The deputy also found two bricks of suspected cocaine totaling 4.5 pounds and 23 containers of suspected hash, the Sheriff's Office said.

The 21-year-old driver of the vehicle and the 24-year-old passenger, both from Cedar Rapids, were en route from Colorado to Iowa, the Sheriff's Office said.

The men were booked on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, marijuana and hash, and on suspicion of failure to have a tax stamp, the Sheriff's Office said.

Notable Omaha crime news of 2018

Some of the biggest Omaha-area crime stories of the year so far. 

1 of 26

Tags

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription