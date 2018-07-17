The westbound Interstate 80 exit ramp to Nebraska Highway 50 and two lanes of westbound I-80 between 126th Street and the highway will close temporarily beginning Thursday.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said the closings in Sarpy County will run from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. on Friday.

The ramp and lane closures are necessary for sign-structure installations, officials said.

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning.

GJ2101834
JONATHAN GILSDORF

Maybe while they are working on the Highway 50 exit from WB I-80, the timing on the traffic light can be fixed...I have sat at the top of the exit for minutes and minutes without the light changing.

