The westbound Interstate 80 exit ramp to Nebraska Highway 50 and two lanes of westbound I-80 between 126th Street and the highway will close temporarily beginning Thursday.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation said the closings in Sarpy County will run from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. on Friday.
The ramp and lane closures are necessary for sign-structure installations, officials said.
(1) comment
Maybe while they are working on the Highway 50 exit from WB I-80, the timing on the traffic light can be fixed...I have sat at the top of the exit for minutes and minutes without the light changing.
