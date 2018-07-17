Two men were seriously injured early Tuesday in a South Omaha crash after fleeing from police, Douglas County 911 dispatchers said.
The two men fled from police in a vehicle starting at South 36th and Jefferson Streets around 1:30 a.m.
The vehicle later crashed at South 30th and T Streets, dispatchers said, and the men were pinned inside the vehicle.
The men were taken to Nebraska Medical Center, one in critical condition and the other in serious condition.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
(1) comment
Thank you Jay. Two TV stations told of the crash, but you told the 'rest of the story'.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.