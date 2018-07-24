Omahans love their neighborhoods. But during fireworks season, several people said Tuesday, they leave town. They hide in the basement. They drug their pets to keep their nerves at bay.
"It makes sense to celebrate the Fourth of July, but hearing bomb-like explosions throughout the summer is just too much," Emily Andersen, who lives in South Omaha, told the Omaha City Council.
Andersen was among the 13 people, plus representatives from the city, including Mayor Jean Stothert, who testified Tuesday on the mayor's proposal to shorten the period when people can buy and use fireworks in Omaha.
Eight people opposed Stothert's proposal. They included a manager from Bellino Fireworks who said he was representing nonprofits who sell fireworks and use the money to support their programs.
Frank Bartlett from the Cross Training Center, which helps disadvantaged people find work, said he's a veteran who suffers from PTSD and a pet owner. Still, he said, the fireworks season is worth it.
"I see what we get to do with that money and that is more important to me than the sounds that I hear," he said.
Some opponents said changes in Omaha wouldn't make a difference because fireworks will still be available at stands in neighboring communities.
People can buy and use fireworks in La Vista, Papillion and Bellevue for 10 days through July 4.
There's some discussion about standardizing fireworks rules across the metro.
At the request of some council members, La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig said he plans to bring the matter up at the next meeting of the United Cities of Sarpy County, a group with representatives from the county and five cities.
"I've heard from some council members that if they were going to make a change, they would want it to be consistent across the metro area," Kindig said of the La Vista council.
Stothert is proposing to cut when people in Omaha can use fireworks in half to five days, June 30 through July 4. Right now, people can set them off from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Under Stothert's proposal, people also would have to wait until noon from June 30 through July 3. Fireworks use could still start at 8 a.m. on July 4.
Vendors also would have fewer days to sell fireworks, from June 29 through July 4. (The current season is June 25 through July 4.)
The Omaha City Council hasn't voted on Stothert's proposal. A vote is scheduled for Aug. 7.
Several council members said the city's existing ordinance is difficult to enforce.
Police Chief Todd Schmaderer testified that he thinks complaints would drop in half if fireworks are limited to five days. He said that police issued 24 citations this year but received 1,246 fireworks complaints, "taxing our resources all over the city."
Council Vice President Chris Jerram said the figures are revealing. "That tells me the police do in fact have their hands full," he said. Jerram said people who are calling have a right to be frustrated because others aren't following the rules.
Councilmen Rich Pahls and Vinny Palermo raised concerns about the amount of overtime police spend enforcing the existing ordinance. Police dedicated a sergeant and at least five officers on overtime to deal with fireworks enforcement each night during the season this year.
Schmaderer said Tuesday that a condensed time frame would "allow for more pointed enforcement" that's less costly.
Councilman Pete Festersen said he thinks Stothert's proposal is reasonable and asked Schmaderer about a suggestion by some opponents to keep the sales window the same, but shorten when people can use fireworks.
Schmaderer pushed back, saying people would be tempted to use fireworks once them bought them.
Stothert said through a spokeswoman after the hearing that she's not opposed to reducing the number of days even more than what she's proposed. She's also not opposed to increasing fines, which has been suggested by Councilwoman Aimee Melton.
Stothert said she would not support keeping the number of days to sell fireworks as-is.
The spokeswoman noted that Stothert has said she would support a fireworks ban, but proposed the reduction in sales and use because she believes that's what the council would be likely to support.
